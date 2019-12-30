Sea turtle released into Islamorada water after rehabilitation

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A green sea turtle has returned to the wild after being rescued in the Florida Keys.

On Sunday afternoon, Allie the turtle was released into the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary in Islamorada.

The 40-pound turtle was rescued by the Keys Dives crew back in May, after she was found covered in tumors, some of which affected her vision.

She was treated at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon where she underwent multiple surgeries to remove her tumors.

A tracking device was also placed on Allie.

“If she’s found, FWC and we have a scanner so we’re able to scan that across and again with that very special number tell her story,” said a rescue team member.

