Sea turtle released back into wild after weeks of care near Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle is headed back home after weeks of care.

Snappy the sea turtle spent several weeks at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon for medical reasons.

She was released off the Marquesas Keys on Tuesday, an area known as home to many green sea turtles.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement officers Alex Piekenbrock and Kyle Chesney assisted with Snappy’s return home.

