Sea turtle released back into wild after months of care

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle is headed home with the help of a U.S. senator after months of care.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio helped release the turtle, named Lady Bradley, back into the wild, Friday afternoon.

The 170-pound Loggerhead Sea Turtle was found entangled off the coast of the Keys in 2018.

Veterinarians at the animal hospital treated it and had to amputate one of its flippers.

The turtle, now fully recovered, is back in the water, and swimming stronger than ever.

