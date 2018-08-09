Sea turtle nest hatches on Key West beach

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Baby sea turtles in a Key West beach nest broke free from their eggs Tuesday evening and made their way to the ocean.

The Key West Sea Turtle Club captured video as the hatchlings crawled up onto the sand made their way across Smathers Beach and into the water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says baby turtles instinctively travel away from the dark silhouette of the dunes toward the brightest horizon, which is usually the light reflecting off the ocean.

However, artificial lights on the beach can cause them to journey the wrong way, causing them to die from dehydration or being run over by vehicles. Many cities and counties have lighting ordinances that prohibit artificial lights on beaches to help protect the turtles.

