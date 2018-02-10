MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A loggerhead sea turtle is heading home after being injured during Hurricane Irma.

Booga was released into the ocean Saturday morning after undergoing treatment at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

The marine reptile was brought ashore for treatment, which included surgery to amputate a flipper. The procedure was followed by lots of physical therapy.

The turtle is now back in the sea in good heath.

