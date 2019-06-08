Scuba divers unfurl rainbow pride flag in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Pride month celebrations are taking a deep dive in the Florida Keys.

Scuba divers unfurled a rainbow pride flag on a ship turned artificial reef at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Saturday.

The underwater flag was unfurled just as pride events are taking over Key West, Sunday.

The flag incorporates both traditional rainbow stripes and the blue flag of the Florida Key’s alter ego, the Conch Republic.

The artificial reef was once a missile tracking ship from the Cold War called the Vandenberg.

