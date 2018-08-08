Scuba diver injured after being hit by boat while surfacing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old scuba diver has been injured after he was struck by a boat’s propeller.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the diver to Broward Health Medical Center, Wednesday, after he suffered injuries to his back and shoulders.

Paramedics said the diver’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was conscious and alert while being transported.

The diver was surfacing from about 70 feet of water when he was struck by the boat.

The boat is said to have left the scene of the incident and is described as a dark-colored, 35-foot sports fisherman.

Significant damage was done to the diving gear from the impact, including the tank and breathing apparatus.

Fort Lauderdale Police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on the scene investigating.

