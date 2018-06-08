Scrap metal-filled container worth thousands stolen from Miami yard

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras recorded a bandit taking off with a large shipping container with loot inside worth thousands of dollars, and the victim is stepping forward to contribute to the reward money.

The burglar used a yellow 18-wheeler truck to steal the shipping container filled from a scrap metal yard near Northwest North River Drive and 28th Street, early Wednesday morning.

“Who can expect a 40-feet high container to disappear like this?” said business owner Kunal Sachdev.

Metal scraps were inside the container worth nearly $33,000, according to Sachdev.

Another surveillance video shows the truck driver getting out, hooking up the container and then driving off, all in a matter of minutes.

“You see some of the guys bringing a truck. They are pulling in, backing in our warehouse,” Sachdev said. “They tie it to the container, and with the trailer, they take away the trailer in just 15 minutes.”

Sachdev owns the Miami metal yard and came to South Florida from India less than a year ago to grow his business. It was his American dream.

“Hoping for a really bright future, expecting some good things to happen,” he said. “Things were going fine, everything was going good.”

It was all going well until the Wednesday burglary. “It just breaks you completely,” he said.

The heist set Sachdev’s small business back, and now he’s considering moving back to India.

However, he wants the burglar to be caught and is offering $5,000 of his own money as a reward for solid leads.

“It has really affected us badly, financially, mentally, and we felt like we are broken, and we are asking for help from anyone who can let us know who did it,” Sachdev said.

Sachdev told 7News that the container was left out because it was scheduled to be delivered later that afternoon.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

