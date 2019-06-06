Scot Peterson posts bond, leaves Broward County Jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson has posted bond and left the Broward County Jail.

As he walked out of jail, Thursday, at around 3 p.m., he didn’t answer questions from reporters.

Peterson appeared before a judge on Thursday and had his original $102,000 bond reduced to $39,000.

He was charged with 11 counts, including seven felony offenses, three misdemeanor offenses and one count of perjury.

Peterson was granted access to return to his home in North Carolina to get his passport without a GPS monitor that was an original condition in his arrest.

He was ordered to turn in his passport within 48 hours of the court hearing.

