Scot Peterson has bond reduced at second hearing with new judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, who has been charged with child neglect, among other charges associated to his response during the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School shooting, has had his bond reduced.

Peterson appeared in court for a second consecutive day in front of a judge very familiar with the school shooting that took 17 lives.

His case was reassigned to Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday morning, the same judge who is presiding over the case against accused shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Peterson gets a partial victory:

– bond reduced from $102K to $39K

– standard pre-trial release without GPS monitor (so he can return home to NC)

– has 48 hours to surrender passport which is still in NC

– can’t possess firearms

– can’t work around minors https://t.co/0qcIOKFRIS — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) June 6, 2019

Peterson’s attorney filed a 14-page motion on Wednesday arguing that Peterson is not a caregiver and therefore should be exempt from the child neglect charges.

Judge Scherer did not rule on whether or not he qualifies as a caregiver, but did mention if the defense wanted to file a motion to dismiss the charge there would be a hearing set for a future date.

Another condition brought before the judge during his court appearance is the fact that his bond has to be fully collateralized, a condition Peterson’s attorneys want changed.

Peterson was charged with 11 counts, including seven felony offenses, three misdemeanor offenses and one count of perjury.

Charges include child neglect and culpable negligence.

He was given a $102,000 bond on Tuesday after the judge found probable cause, but Judge Scherer reduced it to $39,000.

“I’m going to reduce counts one through seven to $5,000. Count eight, nine, 10 and 11 will remain at $1,000 as previously set,” said Scherer.

If Peterson is convicted, he could face close to 100 years behind bars.

The judge originally presiding the case ordered him to surrender his passport. However, his attorneys argued to modify the condition claiming his passport is in his home in North Carolina.

Scherer ruled that he turn in the passport within 48 hours.

“After reading the probable cause affidavit Judge Siegel, the Chief Administrative Criminal Judge, set the bond. The State didn’t have any suggestions for the bond. Judge Siegel went through after reading that, he said each term, each condition as you can see on his order he actually wrote in additional conditions, the passport, the ankle monitor and the collateralized bond,” said Assistant State Attorney Tim Donnelly. “Our position is, I’m not going to undercut the Criminal Administrative judge who reviewed this warrant and issued this bond.”

Peterson was originally ordered to be fitted for a GPS monitor should he post bond but Scherer dropped the condition.

“I am going to modify the condition of pre-trial release so the defendant is not required to be monitored under house arrest with GPS monitor,” said Scherer.

He is not allowed to be employed around minors.

Peterson also cannot own any firearms, according to the terms of his new bond.

“We’re obviously very happy with the judge’s decision today. We believe that Judge Scherer treated Mr. Peterson fairly and kindly like every other criminal defendant that appears before her court,” said Defense Attorney Joseph Diruzzo.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.