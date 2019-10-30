Scot Peterson calls for dismissal of criminal charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward County School Resource Officer Scot Peterson has called for the dismissal of the criminal case against him.

Peterson’s attorneys argue the former deputy cannot be held responsible for the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School because the state has pinned the blame on someone else.

In a court motion, he claims his former boss, ousted Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, is the person responsible because he was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida Senate voted to uphold the suspension last Wednesday.

Peterson was charged in June with multiple counts of child neglect and culpable negligence after the MSD Public Safety Commission released their findings.

The commission said the 56-year-old took cover outside the school instead of going inside to confront confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz.

