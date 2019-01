MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old woman has died after her scooter crashed with a van in Miami Beach.

The collision occurred Thursday along 16th Street and Alton Road.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the charter bus was ticketed and will have to appear in court.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.