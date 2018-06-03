NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck while riding a scooter in Northeast Miami-Dade by a driver who fled the scene, Sunday morning.

A surveillance camera captured the scene outside of a gas station along Northeast 119th Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

The footage shows what appears to be a vehicle hitting the scooter rider. The man is then thrown from the scooter and lands on the street.

A few moments later, someone can be seen exiting the vehicle to check the area before returning to the car and leaving the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

