MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person who was riding a scooter has died after a crash in Miami Beach.

It happened near 83rd Street and Harding Avenue, Thursday.

Miami Beach Police said the scooter collided with a delivery truck, and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The victim died at the hospital.

