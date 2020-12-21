Scientists investigating whether Burmese pythons are safe to eat

(WSVN) - Pythons could be making their way onto Florida menus.

Scientists are investigating if the Burmese python, an extremely invasive species in the Everglades, is safe to eat.

The Python Elimination Program encourages residents to safely and humanely kill the snakes who destroy Florida wildlife.

If the studies show low levels of mercury in the python, they will be marked as safe to eat.

Since the non-venomous snake is not native to Florida, eating them could help manage their population, scientists say.

