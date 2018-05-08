Science museum celebrates 1-year anniversary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science marked the first anniversary of its move to Museum Park in Miami.

“It was a great year. A lot of excitement [at] our new home here at Museum Park,” said President and CEO Frank Steslow. “[We had] opportunities to bring in exhibitions on space, the brain, mechanics and engineering. So, now we have new offerings and exciting new programs to deliver to the public.”

Since it’s grand opening, the museum has welcomed nearly 1 million guests, making it one of the most visited museums in Florida.

The first 100 families in line were granted free memberships, which will allow them to enjoy even more in the coming years.

