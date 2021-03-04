Schoolteachers of any age allowed to get vaccinated at Florida sites

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida will allow teachers of any age to get vaccinated at any site thanks to a new directive from President Joe Biden.

Long lines could be seen at the vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus on Thursday, the second day the site began operating. The site administered 1,500 vaccine doses on the first day it opened.

“That’s just the first day,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

The governor announced the change as part of the president’s mandate requiring states to vaccinate K-12 teachers and staff. Pharmacies throughout South Florida will be doing the same.

People at MDC North’s vaccination site can choose between the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Florida will also allow anyone over 18 years old with serious underlying health conditions to receive the vaccine if they fill out a form signed by a physician.

“So, if you’re 65 and over, if you meet the other criteria — firefighter, law enforcement 50 and over, or a schoolteacher or employee ages 18 and over, or the medically vulnerable with a form — you can come here, get vaccinated and hopefully, get in and out of here very quickly,” Mike Jachles, the chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, said.

DeSantis is working to expand access and eligibility to anyone who wants to receive the vaccine in the state.

“We are going to do even more Walgreens in the coming weeks,” he said. “I think that will be particularly important when we get to a point where we can lower the age to below 65, which is going to happen relatively soon, certainly this month.”

For veterans in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, the Miami VA Healthcare System announced they are providing the COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, regardless of age. No appointments are required, but officials recommend people book one.

