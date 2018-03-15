Schools in Tamarac, Sunrise on lockdown due to possibly-armed suspect

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Schools in Tamarac and Sunrise have been locked down while deputies search for a possibly armed suspect in the area.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Millennium Middle School is currently on lockdown, along with Challenger Elementary.

Meanwhile, Sunrise Police tweeted that the following schools are also on lockdown:

Discovery Elementary School

Westpine Middle School

Banyan Elementary School

Village Elementary School

Franklin Academy Charter School

Officials said a student reported a suspicious person near one of the buildings near one of the schools.

BSO said they are about 50 percent completed with their search at Challenger Elementary, as of noon, but has yet to comment on the other schools.

Melissa Ramirez, a parent with a child inside one of the schools, said she’s made brief contact with her son.

“The last text I got was that he’s hiding in the classroom,” said Ramirez. “That was probably 11:09 a.m. — that he’s OK, and he’s a little scared. I’ve been texting him so far, and I cannot get ahold of him.”

Deputies said the suspect spotted in or near the school may be armed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

