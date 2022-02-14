PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Four years after the Parkland shooting, a South Florida community is showing they remain MSD strong.

At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday, school staff, teachers and students honored the 17 lives lost on Feb. 14, 2018.

Broward County Public Schools has made the day one of the remembrance, a non-instructional half-day for students.

Instead of school work, students participated in community service activities in what the school district is calling a Day of Service and Love.

A moment of silence was held at 10:17 a.m.

A moment of silence was held at 10:17 a.m. to honor the 17 lives lost in the MSD shooting. pic.twitter.com/HybNnl3jhm — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2022

Dr. Cartwright spoke to community members at Riverside Elementary in Coral Springs.

“Words cannot express the tremendous grief our students, employees, families, school district and community have experienced as a result of the tragedy,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Students at the school packed backpacks full of books and watched local artists get to work.

“I think they’re really nice,” said one student.

“It’s just so important to give back to the community and model doing positive things and just showing the kids what’s right and just making them feel good on this day,” said teacher Dahlia Dressler.

“We wanted to inspire the students to do good things with their artwork, to give back to the community and make a connection with others through positive messages with their art,” said teacher Lauren Young.

In Pembroke Pines, students beautified their campus by painting peace rocks at Lakeside Elementary School.

Acts of service were done across the district in honor of the 17 lives lost.

“We must recognize that their lives had a purpose and that is why we must remember and never forget,” said Dr. Cartwright.

The acts of service across Broward are scheduled to take place throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.