Schools across Broward hold moment of silence in honor of MSD shooting victims

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunday will mark the third anniversary of the tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and on Friday, Broward County Public Schools held a moment of silence in honor of the 17 victims.

At 10:17 a.m., students, teachers and staff members at different schools respected the moment of silence.

“We would like to acknowledge the ones that were lost and acknowledge the strength and resiliency of our first responders, our community, our volunteers and government officials with this moment of reflection,” said one student.

Throughout the day, students at BCPS will take part in service projects and acts of love in an effort to honor the victims.

Parents of the students killed at the Parkland school continue to find ways to turn their deep agony into action and help the community.

