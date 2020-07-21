School year may have delayed start in Palm Beach County

(WSVN) - Palm Beach County may have a delayed start to the fall school year.

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will meet with the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday to recommend the school year begins on Aug. 31 instead of Aug. 10.

Fennoy’s suggestion comes after a school board meeting last week where members approved a plan for schools to start classes virtually.

