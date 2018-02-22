Security camera delays misled police at Stoneman Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school’s security system.

They soon realized the images were tape delayed, which Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi told the Sun Sentinel made a chaotic situation more confusing.

The 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz was captured an hour later in a neighborhood about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the school where 17 people died Feb. 14.

The newspaper reports police transmissions show that police initially couldn’t get to security cameras. Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference he didn’t know about the security system delays but would look into it.

