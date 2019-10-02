School officials: Hollywood middle school placed on lockdown after shots fired in nearby parking lot

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood middle school has been placed on lockdown after, officials said, shots were fired in a parking lot close to the school.

Hollywood Police responded to Apollo Middle School along the 6800 block of Arthur Street at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a “major incident” happened outside of the school.

7Skyforce HD captured a tent over a dark-colored sedan parked outside of the school.

According to a 7News source, there was a domestic dispute that occurred near the vehicle while the victim was waiting for her son.

The subject then bit the victim in the face and fled the scene.

The victim immediately called police, the source said.

While police were en route to the scene, the subject returned to the school and fired several shots, striking the victim, according to a source.

The source added that the subject left the scene again, and he was located in Miramar. Investigators said an active SWAT situation is ongoing where the subject was last seen.

A Broward County Public Schools spokesperson said the school has been placed under a code red lockdown as a precaution.

