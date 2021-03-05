School of blacktip sharks spotted swimming off coast of Florida beach

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A beautiful view of a school of sharks was caught on camera earlier this week.

Photographer Paul Dabill captured stunning drone video of a school of hundreds of blacktip sharks swimming off the coast of Singer Island, Wednesday.

Dabill posted the video to Facebook.

Some of the sharks could be seen jumping out of the water and doing twirls in the air.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, large schools will often form during annual migration times. The sharks will go southward and into deeper coastal waters during the winter months.

