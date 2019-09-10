School District of Palm Beach County to take in displaced Bahamian children

(WSVN) - Young Hurricane Dorian survivors that evacuated to South Florida will be ready to begin school thanks to a local school district.

The School District of Palm Beach County said they are getting ready to enroll Bahamian children that were displaced by Dorian.

District Deputy Superintendent Keith Oswald said the district is trying to return the children’s life to a sense of normalcy.

“They need to get back to something safe,” Oswald said. “They need to be around kids their age, a teacher.”

It remains unknown how many children will arrive in Palm Beach, but Oswald said the classrooms will be a safe space for the children.

“It’s been a traumatic experience for these families, and it’s so important the kids receive not only their educational component but the mental and social principles as well,” Oswald said.

The district partnered with James Gavrilos, the president of the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, to get the students the supplies they need. The book bags are filled crayons, pencils, notebooks and all the other school essentials.

“How do we make them feel welcomed? How do we give them a sense of dignity that every student deserves? You’re not just giving them pencils and pens,” Gavrilos said. “You’re giving hope. You’re giving dignity.”

Along with hope, the children will receive a big welcome from the school district.

“We love you. We believe in you. We support you. You’re going to get through this,” Gavrilos said.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health will give free vaccinations at the school district’s headquarters, so students can finalize the process of getting ready for school.

