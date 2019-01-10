School bus shot by pellet gun in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers are investigating after a school bus was allegedly shot by a pellet gun.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday officers arrived to a school bus that had a broken window in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 72nd Street.

Seven kids remain on this parked bus after reports of a possible pellet gun fired, which caused fire rescue to come to NW 72nd St and 19th Ave. Nobody was transported and a police scene around the bus is active, as kids from Central High School wait. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/KK0VnA6tie — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 10, 2019

Officials said they have yet to confirm if the damage was caused by a pellet gun.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also arrived on the scene.

Police, however, said that there were no injuries.

The school bus was transporting students from Miami Central High School.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho responded to the attack by tweeting, “I am deeply disturbed by this cowardly and irresponsible attack, which could have had catastrophic consequences. We at Miami-Dade County Public Schools will work with authorities to fully investigate this despicable act.”

Police officials said they are currently investigating while seven students remain on the bus.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.