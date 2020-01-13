School bus catches fire in Oakland Park; no injuries

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was injured after a school bus caught fire in Oakland Park.

Cellphone video showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from a Miami-Dade County Public Schools bus near Northeast 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue investigators said the fire started in the engine compartment before it spread to the rest of the bus.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the fire, investigators said.

Crews shut down several roadways while they battled the blaze.

