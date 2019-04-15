School bus catches fire in Deerfield Beach; no injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Deerfield Beach have reopened Hillsboro Boulevard after firefighters extinguished a fire on a school bus.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the intersection of Hillsboro Boulevard and Powerline Road, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the bus moments after firefighters put out the flames at the rear of the bus.

No students were on board at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials temporarily shut down Hillsboro Boulevard westbound just west of Powerline Road. It was reopened to traffic just after 4 p.m.

