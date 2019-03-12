School bus carrying high school students almost crashes into Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus carrying high school students stopped short of crashing into a Miami house.

Miami Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Southwest 34th Avenue around 2:40 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said the school bus was struck by a white Mercedes SUV and stopped in the front yard of the house after hitting a car parked in front of the home. It may have also hit an exterior pillar of the home.

The bus was carrying 10 students from Coral Gables Senior High School at the time of the crash. They were not injured, officials said.

Fire rescue crews transported the bus driver and the bus driver’s aide to Mercy Hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where the bus could be seen stopped in the front yard.

Florida Power and Light crews are working to restore power to the home the bus nearly struck.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.