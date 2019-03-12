School bus almost crashes into Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus carrying passengers stopped short of crashing into a Miami house.

Miami Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Southwest 34th Avenue around 2:40 p.m., Tuesday.

The school bus stopped in the front yard of the house after hitting a car parked in front of the home. It may have also hit an exterior pillar of the home.

Officials said the bus was carrying passengers at the time of the crash, but it remains unknown if they were students. They were not injured.

Fire rescue crews transported the bus driver and the bus driver’s aide to Mercy Hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.