Scholarships available for low-income South Florida students to take SAT course

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Scholarships are now available for low-income South Florida students to take courses in preparation for the SAT test.

Andrea Catsicas of MindWorks Prep, based in Coral Springs, is offering $5000 in scholarships for local students on free and reduced lunch to take one of her two upcoming Boot Camp SAT Prep courses.

Numbers have shown that students from lower income families produce lower ACT and SAT scores.

Those low test scores lead to a decrease in the number and quality of colleges that the student can choose from.

The scholarships allow students to attend one of Catsicas’ two upcoming Boot Camp SAT Prep courses:

BB&T Center with the Florida Panthers

Saturday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Palm Beach State College

Saturday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

