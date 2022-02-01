CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal motorcycle crash is causing traffic delays in Coral Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway due to a fatal crash just west of the Coral Ridge Drive exit, Tuesday morning.

A fatal crash investigation has all southbound lanes blocked on the Sawgrass Expressway just south of Coral Ridge Dr. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/BK9riiizXp — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) February 1, 2022

Officials said a motorcyclist crashed into the guard rail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

