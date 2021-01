MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida drivers should be aware of a highway closure early Wednesday morning.

The southbound Interstate 95 ramp to eastbound 395 and all southbound I-95 lanes will be shut down at State Road 836.

The closure will start at 12:30 a.m. and will roads will reopen at 4 a.m.

