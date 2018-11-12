SB I-75 reopens after crash prompts closure near Pines Boulevard

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines after a motorcycle crash caused the highway to shut down for a brief time.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash along the southbound lanes of I-75, near Pines Boulevard, just before 7 p.m., Monday.

Accident cleared in #Miramar on I-75 SB between Pines Blvd and Miramar Pkwy #SFLtraffic https://t.co/US2j7Ix0rb — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 13, 2018

Troopers blocked all lanes as they continue to investigate. The scene was cleared just after 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.