Sawgrass Mills Mall to close amid coronavirus outbreak

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sawgrass Mills Mall will be closing down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the City of Sunrise, the mall will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice.

The closure comes after guidelines from federal officials to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10 people.

Restaurants throughout the state have also been ordered to close their dining rooms and switch their services to delivery and take out.

