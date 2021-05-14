Sawgrass Mills hosts virtual job fair with over 500 positions available

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Mills Mall is hosting a virtual job fair with over 60 retailers looking to fill positions.
The event is taking place through Sunday.
Full-time, part-time and seasonal work is currently available.
Some of the participating retailers include Adidas, Aldo, Alex and Ani, Chico’s, Columbia Sports and H&M.
Other companies such as Ann Taylor Factory Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express and Forever 21 will be holding in-store interviews.
For more information and to apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.