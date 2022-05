SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sawgrass Mills will be hosting a job fair starting Tuesday.

The job fair will be held at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd. and will have over 500 positions available from more than 50 retailers.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday will be the last day to attend.

Pre-register here to attend and apply in person at the job fair.

