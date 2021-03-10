Satellite vaccination site in North Miami Beach set to open Thursday

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach residents will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at a new site that will open Thursday.

A new satellite vaccination site will open at Allen Park Community Center through March 17.

Seniors 60 and over, along with teachers and first responders 50 and older, are eligible to receive a shot at the site.

Vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are needed.

