SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Sarasota County deputies helped to free an alligator found trapped inside a storm drain.

The 6-foot alligator was spotted in the drain in Venice on Monday morning.

Deputies had to lift the concrete slab to help the alligator escape.

The gator then safely returned home to a nearby lake.

