Santa’s Enchanted Forest reopens for holiday season

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s Enchanted Forest has opened to kick off the holiday season in South Florida.

On Thursday night, the holiday theme park opened, ready to celebrate its 36th anniversary.

The annual attraction lit up its giant Christmas tree as the gates opened at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The park has over 100 rides, games, shows and attractions.

The annual South Florida holiday tradition is open through Jan. 6.

