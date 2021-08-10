HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s Enchanted Forest will have a new home this year.

The seasonal amusement park announced its new location at Hialeah Park for the 2021 holiday season.

“Located in the heart of Miami, Hialeah Park is a 234 acre entertainment complex and home to iconic landmark, Hialeah Park Casino,” the amusement park said on its website.

The park’s main entrance will be located on the eastern side of the property.

The move to Hialeah Park comes after the attraction spent nearly 40 years at Tropical Park. However, according to the Miami Herald, in March 2020, the county had the festival leave the property after its lease expired without an option to renew.

Santa’s will be open daily from Nov. 4 through Jan. 2.

