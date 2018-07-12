Santa visits young patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Christmas in July at a South Florida hospital, as young patients got an early glimpse of Santa Claus.

Santa made a rare summer appearance at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, Thursday.

The jolly ol’ man, who was sporting shorts and shades, was joined by Miami Fire Rescue and Sparky the Dalmatian to bring joy to the children receiving treatment at the hospital.

Kids took pictures with Santa, sat in the fire truck and learned important fire safety skills.

