Santa visits Fort Lauderdale families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a trip to Fort Lauderdale to visit the city’s good boys and girls ahead of Christmas Day.

Santa got some time in the sun when he hitched a ride with Fort Lauderdale Beach’s Fire Rescue team, Wednesday.

He spent time with families enjoying the nice weather before treating them to candy canes and gifts.

Santa even took the time to snap some photos.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.