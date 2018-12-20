Santa visits children at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida children got the chance to see Santa Claus at Miami Seaquarium.

The Hispanic American Firefighter Association hosted their 25th annual Children’s Holiday celebration, Thursday.

The event welcomes nearly 700 special needs children from Miami-Dade Public Schools.

Volunteers were grateful to bring some holiday cheer to the kids.

“It’s a wonderful event. It’s a heart-warmer, it’s a tear-jerker,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Leo Hernandez. “It’s a great thing to do.”

The children also enjoyed a special Flipper Dolphin show, lunch and gifts from Santa.

