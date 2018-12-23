Santa scuba dives off coast of the Florida Keys

(WSVN) - Santa got to scuba dive in the Keys before his biggest night of the year.

Kris Kringle took this week to enjoy the waters off the coast of the Florida Keys.

Without his reindeer in sight, he used his own underwater sled, complete with a pair of antlers.

Divers were able to get their underwater photo with Saint Nick.

Money raised went to local children’s charities.

