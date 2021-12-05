MIAMI (WSVN) - Santa Claus rappeled down a Miami building while taking part in an event to help the community.

Sanat rappeled down the 10-story Keyes Building, located at 2121 S. Miami Ave., with other participants on Saturday afternoon during the Miami Youth for Christ’s Over the Edge Rappelling Event.

The event is held in an effort to highlight the need to stop youth violence in the community.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.