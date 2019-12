SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a special appearance Wednesday morning at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

He sat down with patients and their parents, handed out gifts and spread holiday cheer.

Children had the chance to take their picture with Kris Kringle while sharing their Christmas wishes.

