HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police department gets into the spirit of the season.

Santa Claus, in a special response truck, and Miramar Police visit Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital Friday, to give out toys to kids who can’t be home for the holidays.

Some children waved at Santa from inside the hospital, and others ventured outside to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus in person.

Miramar Police began this yearly tradition back in 2009.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.