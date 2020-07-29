Sandbags available for free at Doral Central Park

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral is making sure their residents are prepared for the potential rainstorms by offering free sandbags.
Doral residents can use the bags, shovels and sand available at Doral Central Park, located at 300 NW 87th Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday.
South Florida is expecting heavy rainfall over the weekend as a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is projected to develop into a tropical storm.
