Sandbags available for free at Doral Central Park

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral is making sure their residents are prepared for the potential rainstorms by offering free sandbags.

Doral residents can use the bags, shovels and sand available at Doral Central Park, located at 300 NW 87th Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Drop by Doral Central Park (3000 NW 87th Ave) or the area next to Downtown Doral Park (8395 NW 53rd St) to fill your sandbags in preparation of possible heavy rain. ⛈️Shovels and bags are available on-site. #DoralStrong #DoralProud #CityofDoral #Doral #ciudaddedoral pic.twitter.com/L8KAA1wcGa — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) July 27, 2020

South Florida is expecting heavy rainfall over the weekend as a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is projected to develop into a tropical storm.

