Sandbag distribution underway in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Different South Florida cities are distributing sandbags to their residents ahead of heavy rainfall expected throughout the weekend.

Opa-Locka is one of those cities and city workers will be distributing free sandbags at the Public Works and Utilities Department, located at 12950 NW 42nd Ave., until 3 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured employees hard at work, filling the sandbags for residents to grab.

Residents can back their vehicles into the building, open the truck and workers will put the sandbags in their vehicles.

Each resident can head home with five bags.

The city expects to distribute 5,000 sandbags at the event.

Those who live and work in Opa-Locka are familiar with the flooding conditions that typically come with heavy rainfall.

“Our residents are very familiar with the conditions that happen when it floods, when it rains heavily here, and we want to make sure as a city we’re prepared and we make sure that we have sandbags for those who are in flooding areas,” said Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt. “We have on-call our Public Works Department, we have a pump truck to ensure that we can get the water out as soon as possible. We want residents to really take this seriously. No matter what, take all precautions necessary so that we’re ready for whatever.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.